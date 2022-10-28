And now, for something completely different...
Welcome to the Outdoor Recreation Challenge show! What could possibly go wrong and how will you respond? Let’s review your recent trip to the American Southwest and see how you score.
Challenge one: Your camper fridge goes on strike. Response: chill out, fridge, with a block of ice. Perishables are hoping for ‘Brrrrr’.
Challenge two: Your camper hot water tank is already chill. Response: sponge bath with water heated on the propane stove. Inside a cramped camper.
Challenge three: Valve of soft plastic water container fails and floods the camper floor. Response: Mop up the floor. Fill the spare solid plastic water container. Dry your socks.
Challenge four: Try to use the spare water container. Plastic spigot breaks off in your hand. Response: Lay ziplock plastic bag on top of the opening and twist on the top with the broken spigot so it at least holds water. No dripping allowed.
Challenge five: Now in desperate need of a shower, partner doesn’t want another sponge bath. Response: Fill the soft plastic water container with fresh water; sit it in the morning sun on the picnic table; after cycling, the water is almost as hot as a shower. Wait until almost dark; outside; naked; water container sitting on top of the bicycle seat; she is bent over; shampoo, wash cloth and soap in hand. Too funny for words.
Challenge six: Bike tires pick up more than 30 “goats’ horns” - two-barbed seed pods - while cycling only 10 metres across a poor excuse for a lawn. Response: Preparation pays off with tire sealant applied that morning. Oozes from punctures but it was a warning about Mother Nature’s sharp wit.
Challenge seven: Your state park campground closes for the season after one night. Response: Ranger whispers directions to free “dispersed camping” in the woods behind the commercial campground charging $50 a night. Shhh!
Challenge eight: Start your final bike ride; cut first corner too tight; crash-and-burn; front bike tire veers to the right throwing you down a coarse gravel slope seriously bruising your right shoulder. Camera in right pants’ pocket leaves an impression on right leg muscle. Response: Back to the camper. Bandage bleeding knee. Two Naproxine anti-inflamatories, one Tylenol. Restart the ride. Ouch, ouch, ouch.
Challenge nine: Instead of cycling the 56-kilometre (34-mile) River Mountains Loop Trail (rivermountainstrail.com) in Boulder City, Nevada in two segments as originally planned, do it all at once, Response: Don’t believe the elevation profile in the brochure. This is not a paved trail beside a river but skirts the gruelling slopes of the River Mountains. Battery-sucking, up-and-down-and-around the foothills. For only the third time in four years, the Trek e-bike runs out of go juice at kilometre 42. Partner races back to campsite, brings truck-camper back in less than an hour. Rescued. Embarassed.
Challenge 10: You come down with a head cold (not COVID). Response: Buy Made in Canada NyQuil for $20US ($28 Cdn). Ask the lady behind you to use her Safeway discount number. Without asking, cashier uses the woman’s $15 bonus award on her card so cold meds cost only $4, not discovered until bill examined later. Can’t find the woman to reimburse her. Hope she didn’t catch the virus.
Challenge 11: Plastic can for generator gas leaks in the storage compartment. Everything reeks of gasoline for days. Response: Leave compartment door open. Put everything from compartment in sun on picnic table. Gas can goes into the dumpster. Smell still drifts into camper inflaming an argument about storage. Hold your nose. Buy air freshener.
Bonus Round Challenge 12: Try to get back home to the Okanagan without any more challenges. Response: What else can you do but laugh, all the way home.
Show host: Based on your preparation and your ingenuity in resolving these challenges, our judges have awarded you the top prize of another outdoor recreation adventure in the American Southwest. Congratulations and better luck next time. We hope (plan) to see you on a future edition of Outdoor Recreation Challenge.
—————
For those who can’t wait for winter fun, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in the North Okanagan had 16 centimetres of fresh snow on the ground on Monday (Oct. 24), said general manager Troy Hudson. “Our Nov. 4th opening is looking good! Ticket sales go live on Nov. 1 (Tuesday) and early pass sales close on Oct. 31st (Monday).”
—————
Telemark Nordic Centre in West Kelowna is hosting its annual volunteer work party from 9 a.m. until noon today to split firewood, paint, do trail maintenance and accomplish a few other odd jobs before the season begins.
“We will break at noon for lunch. The club will host a free BBQ with burgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks. The annual general meeting will take place right after lunch at 1 p.m. The AGM is a great opportunity to meet the Telemark board of directors and find out what is going on in the club,” said general manager Mike Edwards.
The earlybird price for a season pass expires on Monday (Oct 31), the same registration deadline for youth programs (Bunnies, Jackrabbits, Adventure).
—————
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club will hold its Firewood Day on Sunday (Oct. 30). Meet at the Main Cabin at 9:30 a.m. with your thermos, lunch and work gloves. Logs are piled adjacent to the carpark beside a wood splitter or join the firewood brigade to restock the cabins.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net