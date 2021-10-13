Two area golfers finished in the top half of the field at the B.C. Senior Men’s Golf championship held at Bootleg Gap Golf Club in Kimberley.
Len Filek of Summerland finished tied for 28th spot overall with plus-11 (77, 74, 76) and Dean Bates of Penticton was tied for 56th spot with plus-18 (78, 79, 77).
Michael Kennedy of North Vancouver won the tournament with a birdie on the second playoff hole. He and Norman Bradley from Kelowna finished tied with a three-round total of minus-five.
Other local qualifiers who participated were Lance Johnson of Penticton (82, 80, 92), Jeff Omland of Okanagan Falls (85, 81, 79), Mark Davie from Okanagan Falls (81, 93, 88)
and John McIntosh of Penticton (83, 89, 92).