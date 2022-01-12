It didn’t seem like a game for first place.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks (23-4-1-0) took a three-point lead for first overall in the BCHL junior hockey league following a 5-2 win over Penticton Vees (21-5-0-2), Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Simon Tassy with two, Brandon Santa Juana, Mathieu Bougault and Owen Beckner scored for the Silverbacks which built a four-goal lead by the 14:50 mark of the third period.
Bradly Nadeau, early in the first period and Josh Nadeau replied for the Vees.
Owen Say posted the win in net stopping 30 of 32 shots. Carter Serheyenko made 18 of 23 saves for Penticton.
It was the first regulation-time loss at home for the Vees which hit the road for games against Wenatchee and Prince George before returning home Friday, Jan. 21 to face basement-dwellers Merritt Centennials.
Among those out of the Vees lineup Wednesday was Jackson Nieuwendyk (injured).
Salmon Arm has now won both games in the regular season against Penticton. The first win also came at the SOEC — a 4-3 shootout victory on Dec. 10.