Athletes are getting ready to embark on an aquatic adventure like no other as the Skaha Lake Ultra Swim returns to the stunning landscapes of British Columbia's South Okanagan Valley. Formerly known as Dog Lake, with its local translation meaning "horse," Skaha Lake sets the stage for the ultimate test of endurance and determination in the open waters.
Nestled between the picturesque city of Penticton and Okanagan Falls, Skaha Lake is a historical gem renowned for its captivating natural beauty.
On Sunday, August 13th, 2023, swimmers from across the region will gather to take on the challenge of the Skaha Lake Ultra Swim, a gruelling 11.8-kilometer point-to-point course along warm-water shoreline. With average water temperatures of 23°C (74°F), participants will embrace the perfect conditions for a truly remarkable ultra-distance swim. The race is set to begin at 7:00am from the shores of Skaha Lake and end by 1:30pm in Okanagan Falls.
Race Director Shelie Best has been organising the event with Society members Chad Bentley, Matt Hill and Steve King since 2017.
“It is such a joy to watch swimmers conquer the lake. Each swimmer has a story and goal, and to be a part of their journey is something special. It is a close knit group of friends and family that make this race happen. I could not have done this for the last six years without them. Special thanks to my husband Gary Scatchard who supports me on everything I take on. I am sad to announce this year will be my last year as race director, but I am very excited to say that the race will continue under a new society. Stay tuned!” - Shelie Best
What sets the Skaha Lake Ultra Swim apart is not just the distance but the unparalleled scenery that surrounds the course. The shimmering waters of Skaha Lake, embraced by the gorgeous valley, create an awe-inspiring environment that captivates the spirit of athletes and spectators alike.
Participants in the Skaha Lake Ultra Swim tackle the 11.8k distance solo, accompanied by a dedicated swim escort for safety with help from our friends at HOODOO Adventures.
The event ensures a sense of community and camaraderie among participants as they push their boundaries together. The swim course will be closed six and a half hours after the event's start, maintaining a balance between competitiveness and safety.
The Skaha Lake Ultra Swim is proud to have the support of its esteemed sponsors who share the passion for promoting health, wellness, and community engagement.
A huge shoutout to this year's 2023 Lunch Sponsors who will be providing a local (and much deserved) lunch to all of our athletes and volunteers.
They are as follows:
● Nature's Fare Markets: A champion of organic and natural foods, Nature's Fare Markets encourages a balanced lifestyle through quality nutrition.
● South Main Market: A hub of local and artisanal products, South Main Market embodies the essence of community and shared experiences.
● La Cucina European Markets & Delicatessen: Bringing a taste of Europe to the Okanagan, La Cucina adds a touch of culinary excellence to the event.
A notable shoutout to the below sponsors who have continued to support this event year after year under the leadership of Director, Shelie Best.
● Penticton Boat Club Rentals
● HOODOO Adventures
● F2C Nutrition
● Mary-Jo Dionne Productions
● Backing Events
● Grant Media PR
● Okanagan Falls Parks & Recreation
● Penticton Peach Festival
● Fit Kids 4 a Fit Planet
● The Kidney Foundation of Canada
The Skaha Lake Ultra Swim 2023 promises an unforgettable experience for participants, sponsors, and spectators alike.
Whether you're a seasoned open-water athlete or a nature lover eager to witness a unique event, mark Sunday, August 13th, 2023, on your calendar and join us at Skaha Lake for the start and/or at the Finish Line at Christie Beach in Okanagan Falls.
The Skaha Lake Ultra Swim 2023 is an adventure that celebrates athleticism, natural beauty, and community spirit, and is proud to be a part of PEACH FEST 2023: https://peachfest.com/ .
For more information and registration details, visit www.skahalakeultraswim.com
For a full list of this years 2023 Athletes, visit
https://skahalakeultraswim.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-Athlete-listing.pdf