Princeton Posse have booked a date in the second round of the Kootenay International Junior B hockey playoffs following a four-game sweep of Summerland Steam.
The Posse won four straight games — 5-4, 7-2, 2-1 and the fourth game 4-1.
In Game 4, Anmol Garcha was in on all four goals scoring twice and assisting on goals by Kassius Kler and Tyson Horiachka. Kent Moors scored the lone goal for the Steam. Nate Glenn was the winning goalie stopping 38 of 39 shots.
The Posse advance to the Bill Ohlhausen division finals against North Okanagan Knights, 4-1 winners over Osoyoos Coyotes in their first-round match-up.
The Knights won the first three games of the series 5-3, 6-1 and 7-4 before the Coyotes staved off elimination with a 7-6 victory in the fourth game.
In Game 5, North Okanagan won 5-3 led by Kevin Thomas Walters with two goals. Collin Kozjin, Cash Anderson and Tyler Badger added singles. Carter Yarish had two goals for the Coyotes and Joe Davidson one. Austin Seibel was the winning goalie stopping 39 of 42 shots.
Matthew Johnson of the Knights is the KIJHL playoff leader in scoring with five goals and nine assists in five games played. Walters is third in playoff scoring with 12 points on four goals and eight assists. Four players are tied for sixth in playoff scoring, each with nine points — Coletyn Boyarski of Osoyoos (eight goals, one assist), Devin Jameson (4,5) and Adam Bourgeois (3,6) of North Okanagan and Gavin Tritt (3,6) from Beaver Valley.
Princeton’s goalies Nate Glenn and Peyton Trzaska are third and fifth in playoff goals-against average at 1.5 and 2.19 respectively. Both goalies have perfect 2-0 records.
Playoff match-ups for the second round will be finalized Tuesday following a Game 7 match-up between Kamloops and Sicamous scheduled for Monday night.