Last weekend’s Stride and Glide raised more than $48,500 for the KGH cardiac care unit. Those involved, from left: Bettina Muller with the KGH Foundation; Brian Trafford, Nordic manager with Fresh Air Experience; Lyle Nicholson, Kathy Van Leur and George Carr with the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club; and William Pao with title sponsor, Nicola Wealth.