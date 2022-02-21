There’s nothing quite like cross-country skiing in the moonlight. A ghostly orb overhead. Sparkling snow crystals below. The dark silhouettes of coniferous trees. And two ribbons of a track-set trail leading you down a mysterious gentle slope.
A steep hill, on the other hand, can be exhilarating — and scary — if your skis glide into slippery conditions. Like the conditions Ski Sheriff found on Riverside Trail last weekend during the second moonlight ski/snowshoe of the season at Kelowna Ski and Snowshoe Club.
For the Sheriff, the Saturday evening prelude to a Sunday fundraiser became the Stride and Glide (and Crash) for Kelowna General Hospital’s cardiac care unit. Heart-pounding coincidence?
Events team chair Lyle Nicholson described Sunday morning’s second annual Stride and Glide event as “a great success” — 115 participants skiing and snowshoeing with their teams and friends while raising more than $48,500.
“There was a wonderful feeling of community as members gathered in small groups to enjoy a barbecued bratwurst supplied by Bonanza Meats, and beverages from Steam Whistle Brewery and Wards Cider,” he said.
Prizes of a Sparkling Hills’ two-night stay, a wine tour from Experience Wine tours, and skis and snowshoes from Fresh Air Experience were awarded to the top fundraisers. The top team won dinner at the Cactus Club. Prizes were also drawn for those who raised more than $100. The inaugural event in 2021 raised more than $50,000 for advanced stroke care.
——————
The Sheriff thought this season’s conditions at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club ranged from OK to excellent but the recent club newsletter had this untold story: “It has been a challenging first-half to the season to say the least,” said club president/groomer Ryland Garton.
“We had a sputtering start and then cold weather for a while over Xmas/New Years. This, combined with dry and powdery snowfalls, has given us a weak and thin base to our trails. We only have 40% of our usual depth. Some trails still have rocks and sticks to dodge. Grooming this type of snow is akin to building a sandcastle in dry sand.”
The saving grace was daytime highs below freezing, he said, adding it reminded him of 2010, another Olympic year. “We also had cold and thin snow but managed to squeak out a good season nevertheless.”
To top it off this season, the club’s newer groomer had a major breakdown 600 metres from the Summit parking lot; four weeks and $9,000 later, it was back on the trails.
Fortunately, the club kept
its older groomer which not
only towed out the newer model, but continued the grooming
routine.
—————
During its recent annual general meeting, the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club had nominees for most positions on the executive.
Acclaimed were: president Douglas Graham, past-president Rick Gee, secretary Linda Walker, treasurer Margaret Ramsay, BC Nature director Fran Fisher, birding director Mike Howard, botany director Peter Courtney, conservation director Mike Whitaker, membership director Karen Pedersen and outreach/communications director Marjorie Gonzalez.
The positions of vice-president, outdoor excursions director and programs director are still vacant; Robbie Bowers, Dave Palsat and Ian Walker retired.
CONC is encouraging participation in the global Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend, joining more than 40,000 enthusiastic bird lovers across Canada in finding and counting birds.
The event site, birdcount.org, guides participants through the process, complete with resources to help with identification such as the amazing Merlin Bird ID app and birdscanada.org/
birdguide tool.
You can count for as little as 15 minutes on a single day or as long as you want, then post the results.
In 2021, an estimated 300,000 people from 190 countries documented more than one-half of the world’s bird species in just four days. Canadians submitted an impressive 43,500 bird lists and recorded 263 different species through Birds Canada, the Canadian co-ordinator.
“We currently have more than 110 of our members who have signed up indicating an interest in birding,” said Graham.
CONC’s birding group has been active locally for the past 60 years, added Howard. This year, the group is scheduled to participate in more than 100 activities, including: local birding outings on Monday and Thursday mornings; regional day outings to areas throughout the Okanagan; the John’s Family Nature Conservancy Park annual critter count on May 14; organized birding field trips as part of the BC Nature annual general meeting to be held in Kelowna on May 26-28; and the Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park critter count on June 4-11;
As well, members assist in
various Christmas bird counts throughout the Okanagan in December and January each year.
“We also have a team made up of CONC members that enter the Great Canadian Birdathon each May, which allows us to help raise funds for local initiatives including the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory,” said Howard.
—————
This year’s 14th annual Cellar-Tek Winemakers Cup on Feb. 26 at Baldy Mountain Resort is sold out, says founder Glenn Fawcett.
“We have over 100 participants from over 34 different wineries. All the on-mountain activities will be taking place as planned so nothing changes there as a result of lifting provincial COVID-19 restrictions. However, I am sure the Apres Ski and Awards Ceremony will be even livelier now.”
“It is a great, healthy fun way for the wine industry to spend a day together outdoors,” added event organizer Felicity Johnson.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net