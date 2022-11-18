Penticton Vees improved their BCHL record to 19-0 with an 11-2 win over the division’s second-best team, West Kelowna Warriors, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
It was the second time this season the Vees have reached double digits in scoring. The other time was also against the Warriors, that time by a 10-1 score on Oct. 1.
Combined with a 16-0 playoff run to end the 2021-22 season, the Vees have not been beaten in 35 games.
On Friday, Bradly Nadeau scored a hat-trick for the Vees, which scored four unanswered goals in both the second and third periods.
Josh Nadeau added two goals and three assists. Brett Moravec, Aydar Suniev, Thomas Pichette, Ryan Hopkins, Hiroki Gojsic and Joshua Niedermayer added single goals for the Vees.
Ben MacDonald and Rylee Hlusiak scored for the Warriors (12-4-2), both in the first period which ended 3-2.
Luca DiPasquo made 29 saves in posting the win in net. Justin Katz and Nicholas Cristiano combined to make 25 saves for the Warriors.
The Vees put their unbeaten streak on the line again on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 against Prince George Spruce Kings (11-5-1-1) at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The puck drop is at 6 p.m.
The Vees conclude the three-game home stand, Wednesday against Salmon Arm Silverbacks (11-7-0-1). That game begins at 6:30 p.m. It includes a pre-game tribute to Al Formo and Duncan Keith, both who will be added to the Ring of Honour.