It’s shaping up to be another good week for the undefeated Penticton Vees.
The club announced defenceman Mason Poolman has committed to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., for the 2023-24 season.
Poolman, 20, is in his second and final season with the Vees. The product of East Grand Forks, Minn., has six assists through 15 games this season.
He became the 17th player on the Vees’ roster to secure a commitment to an NCAA Division l program – the top level of U.S. college hockey.
Meanwhile, teammate Josh Nadeau was named the B.C. Hockey League’s third star for the week ending Nov. 6.
Nadeau, 19, carded three assists in each of the club’s two games last weekend, and is second overall in league scoring with 33 points – two back of teammate and brother Bradly Nadeau.
The Vees (16-0-0-0) return to ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday for a date with the Vernon Vipers (7-7-0-1), then travel to Trail on Saturday night to visit the Smoke Eaters (7-8-1-0).