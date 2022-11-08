A long-time superintendent of the Penticton Golf & Country Club has picked up a prestigious industry award.
Larry Olson has been named the 2022 Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year, which is handed out annually by the B.C. Golf Superintendents Association.
Olson worked at PG&CC from 2000 to 2017, then moved on to the Balfour Golf Club near Nelson, where he remains today.
“Larry Olson was, and has always been, an inspiration to his peers in the industry which has gained him the utmost admiration and respect from both his contemporaries and peers alike,” said BCGSA president Warren Blue in a press release.
Olson is due to receive his award Dec. 1 in Victoria.