The BC Hockey League has unveiled the finalists for the league's year-end awards.
Three nominees were announced today for each award, including the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy for Most Valuable Player, Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year, Best Defenceman, Best Goaltender, Bob Fenton Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player and the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for Coach of the Year.
League award finalists were determined by a vote from all 18 BCHL head coaches.
Vern Dye Memorial Trophy (Most Valuable Player)
Sean Donaldson (Nanaimo Clippers)
Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies)
Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)
Tyson Dyck (Cranbrook Bucks)
Cade Littler (Wenatchee Wild)
Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies)
Best Defenceman
Matthew Campbell (Coquitlam Express)
Clark Hiebert (Victoria Grizzlies)
Tyson Jugnauth (West Kelowna Warriors)
Best Goaltender
Cooper Black (Nanaimo Clippers)
Hobie Hedquist (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)
Owen Say (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
Bob Fenton Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike Player)
Cameron Johnson (Chilliwack Chiefs)
Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)
Noah Serdachny (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy (Coach of the Year)
Fred Harbinson (Penticton Vees)
Joe Martin (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)
Tyler Shattock (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
The league will conduct a second vote with the BCHL head coaches to determine the winners. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Apr. 26, between the second and third rounds of the Shaw BCHL Playoffs.