As the new year dawns, the Penticton Vees find themselves in familiar territory: alone atop the B.C. Hockey League standings and scoring race.
The club closed out 2022 with a 9-2 drubbing of the West Kelowna Warriors on Dec. 30 and kicked off 2023 with a 6-3 win over the Vernon Vipers on Jan. 1.
The Vees (29-2-0-0) were tops in the league with 58 points as of Monday morning, nine points up on the Nanaimo Clippers, who lead the Coastal Conference. The Vees also have a 15-point edge on the Cranbrook Bucks in the Interior Conference.
It’s more of the same on the scoring side, with Bradly Nadeau leading the BCHL race with 63 points, followed by brother Josh Nadeau at 62 and teammate Aydar Suniev at 50.
And the Vees’ starting netminder, Luca Di Pasquo, leads all BCHL goalies with a 1.78 goals-against average alongside his 21-2 record.
Both of the Nadeau brothers feasted on the Vipers, as Bradly carded a goal and five assists, while Josh scored three times and added a pair of helpers in the 9-2 win. Dovar Tinling with two, and Callum Arnott, Frank Djurasevic and Brett Moravec rounded out the scoring.
Matthew Fusco and Jaiden Moriello replied for West Kelowna, who trailed 3-0 and 6-2 at the intermissions. Di Pasquo faced just 18 shots en route to the win in the Vees’ crease, while Angelo Zol faced 40 shots in a losing effort for the Warriors.
It was a much tighter affair on Jan. 1 versus the Vipers – at least for the opening 20 minutes.
The clubs exchanged goals in the first period, before the Vees poured in three unanswered goals in the second frame to take a 4-1 lead into the final frame en route to the 6-3 win.
Aydar Suniev, Josh Nadeau, Nic DeGraves, Hiroki Gojsic, Joshua Niedermayer and Austin Cameron – a call-up from the junior B Summerland Steam – all scored for the Vees, while Di Pasquo turned in a 21-save performance in net.
Hank Cleaves, Julian Facchinelli and Isaac Tremblay scored for the Vipers, whose starting netminder, Roan Clarke, faced 34 shots.
The Vees hit the road this coming weekend for a pair of games in Prince George against the Spruce Kings (16-11-2-1), who sit fourth in the Interior Conference.
West Kelowna (16-10-4-0), which sits third in the Interior Conference with 36 points, begins a three-game homestand with visits Friday from the Trail Smoke Eaters (14-13-1-2) and Saturday from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (15-12-2-1).
Vernon 4, Merritt 0
Ethan David earned his second shutout of the season as the Vernon Vipers scored a 4-0 win against the visiting Merritt Centennials on Dec. 30.
David faced just 22 shots in his shutout performance, which ran his personal record to 7-5-0-2 on the season. The Vipers’ scorers were Ethan Sundar, Ayden Third, Reagan Milburn and Lee Parks.
The Vipers (14-13-0-4), who sit fifth in the Interior Conference standings, host Salmon Arm on Friday night and the Merritt (8-19-3-1) on Saturday night.