Lake City Basketball is gearing up for an exciting season of skill development and intense basketball action with the launch of its 2023 fall leagues and academies.
The action is set to take place at Okanagan College gym, where aspiring athletes of all skill levels will have the opportunity to learn, grow, and showcase their talents.
Lake City Basketball Leagues
Lake City Basketball offers its Development Leagues on Sundays starting Sept. 24 at Okanagan College. Each league is tailored to different age groups.
In the Rookie League (Grades 2-4), the youngest athletes hit the court from 9-10:30 a.m. with participants engaging in skill sessions followed by an exciting 32-minute basketball game, providing the perfect platform for beginner players to have fun while learning the fundamentals and rules of the game.
“Our youngest sessions have been tremendously popular, with sessions selling out well before the program begins,” says Lake City director Dustin Hyde. “We’re confident that we’ve found the right mix of skill development and fun.”
The Pro League (Grades 5-7) takes the floor from 10:3 a.m. to noon, followed by the All-Star League (Grades 7-9), running from noon to 1:30 p.m. All sessions include 45 minutes of skill development followed by full-court games.
Lastly, high school athletes hit the floor starting at 1:30 p.m. in the G-League (Grade 9-12), which embodies Lake City Basketball's spirit of competition and growth. Players are divided into four teams, with teams alternating between sessions starting at either 1:30 or 3 p.m.
Several leagues are already more than half full for the eight-week season.
Introducing Jr. and Sr. Lake City Basketball Academy
New this year, Lake City Basketball is offering the Jr. and Sr. Lake City Basketball Academies. Led by Spencer McKay, former Canadian National Team and Euro-League player, both Academies run from September to November at Okanagan College in Penticton, focusing on honing all facets of the game.
From fundamental skills to offensive and defensive strategies, decision-making, and effective team play, the Academy provides a comprehensive training experience.
“Not only are players afforded the opportunity to train with one of the top skill development coaches in the province, but they are surrounded by like-minded, passionate players,” according to Hyde.
Whether taken alongside the youth development League or as a stand-alone option for skill enhancement, this Academy promises to shape the basketball stars of tomorrow.
Lake City Men’s League: Season 3
Lake City Men’s League is back for another exciting and fun-filled season of basketball for those in our community that are looking to get out to connect, compete and engage with friends and colleagues.
Starting on Sept. 21 and running until Dec. 7, games will be held at the Unisus School in Summerland and will feature two 25-minute running halves, with referees certified by the B.C. Basketball Officials Association, and a dedicated minor official to manage statistics.
“The league offers men in our community the opportunity to meet other guys who love basketball and enjoy a fun, respectful, yet competitive experience. It’s a ton of fun and the league has filled up the past two years,” says league organizer Spencer McKay.
For more details about Lake City Basketball's 2023 fall programs and to register, visit www.lakecitybasketball.ca.