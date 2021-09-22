VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Mason Poolman
Height: 6’1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Left
Home: East Grand Fork, Minnesota
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Mason is a good sized, very responsible, team-first-type player who is converting from forward to defence. His physical conditioning and understanding of the game provides us confidence this transition will be a good one. We have known the Poolman family for just under 10 years — we recruited Tucker, and then Colton was a leader for the Vees in 2015. We believe Mason has excellent potential and character,” Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson said.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
Just across the Minnesota state line from the University of North Dakota, Poolman grew up with hockey in his blood, as his Dad has been the strength and conditioning coach/trainer for the UND hockey team for 26 years. With two older brothers excelling at hockey, Poolman jumped into skates from an early age.
“We built a backyard rink about the size of a tennis court, and I probably got out there when I was about four-years old. I started playing hockey because of my older brothers, but I’ve stayed in the sport because of how much I love it.
“My brothers are the people that inspire me the most in my life. They’re often telling me to never quit, to always fight through any kind of adversity. If COVID had any kind of positive, it was that I was able to spend more time with my brothers than I would have otherwise been able to. I want to follow in their footsteps, play college hockey and then continue playing the game at a high level for as long as I can.”
“I’ve been lucky to have a father who’s an expert in the sports field; my Dad knows what I should do when I’m banged up, can put together great workouts for me, and does all kinds of stuff to help me with hockey. I’m very interested in one day working in the same profession. “
“My Mom is more of a big fan of her three sons, than she is of hockey, she supports us through everything. Last year was the first one that my mom had an ‘empty house,’ but it’s pretty exciting this year that all three boys could be playing hockey in Western Canada (Tucker signed with the Vancouver Canucks, Colton hopes to stay on with the Calgary Flames.) My mom is expecting to do some slow, long tours across Alberta and B.C. this winter.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
Poolman is very proud to have played in the great state of hockey.
“Hockey is huge in Minnesota, and high school hockey has a massive following. I watched my brothers play in big games in high school, and my favourite hockey moment to date was in my junior year at East Grand Forks High. We were playing our main rival, Warrod, in the sectional title game in a loud home game — it was a super tight game, with us up 2-1 and then we scored an empty-netter to seal the win. That win took us to the Xcel Energy Center for the Minnesota state championship. We won our first game, but ended up losing in the semi-finals. The atmosphere at that full, pro rink was absolutely incredible.”
ON BEING A VEE
Poolman is no stranger to the Peach City, having visited Colton when he played with the Vees, and is very excited to arrive and make his own mark on the organization,
“There are so many things that make coming to Penticton exciting, but I think the biggest thing is to be part of a program with such a rich history and winning culture. I think Vees’ fans will appreciate my play-making ability, and determined play in all three zones. I’m so excited to come to Penticton, where no one knows me, and make my own identity.”
The Vees open the season Oct. 8 against long-time rivals Vernon Vipers.