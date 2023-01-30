Penticton Silver Bullets ended its senior AA regular season with a 10-2 record following back-to-back wins in Rossland.
On Friday, the Bullets beat Rossland Warriors 4-2. Jagger Dirk with two, Brandon Watson and Archie McKinnon scored for the winners. Pierce Diamond was the winning goalie.
On Saturday, Penticton won 9-5 in a seesaw battle. Dirk, Marcel Fuchs and Alex McFayden with two goals each led the scoring. Brett Armstrong, McKinnon and Nick Graham had singles. Connor Potter was the winning goalie.
The Bullets are now off until March 3 when they face the winner of Rossland and Powell River in the division championship. The winner advances to the Coy Cup.
“It’s unbelievable, being a new team and finishing 10-2,” said player-coach Matt Fraser. “Our bench was a little shorter, but everyone pulled through on the weekend.”