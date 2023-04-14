Penticton Vees opened the second round of the BCHL junior hockey playoffs beating Wenatchee Wild 3-1, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The best-of-seven quarter-final continues Saturday, April 15 at the SOEC beginning at 7 p.m.
Friday’s game was much closer than the score indicates.
Bradly Nadeau’s shorthanded effort at 10:12 of the third period stood as the winner.
Dovar Tinling and Spencer Smith (into an empty net) also scored in the victory. Parker Murray’s powerplay goal opened the scoring at 11:31 of the second period.
After a scoreless first period, the game was knotted 1-1 after two periods of play.
The Vees outshot Wenatchee 44-23 with Luca DiPasquo posting the win in net. Andy Viaha stopped 41 of 43 shots for Wenatchee.