Members of the Oliver Pickleball Club picked up eight medals during the Regency Kelowna Open Pickleball Tournament earlier this month.
“For a small town, that’s a significant accomplishment. Players come from around the province and other parts of the country to participate. Oliver players proved to be contenders in many categories,” said the club’s Todd Smith in a press release.
For more information about the club, visit www.oliverpickleball.ca.
The club’s winners were: Steve Tidder and Kieth Quesnelle, gold, men’s doubles (3.5 skill level, 60 years and up).
Janet Shaw, gold, women’s singles (3.5, no age limit).
Barry Tremblay and Stephen Kushner, gold, men’s doubles (4.0, 60+).
Michelle Tremblay and Barry Tremblay, silver, mixed doubles (3.5, 60+).
Hellen Tidder and Steve Tidder, silver, mixed doubles (4.0, 60+).
Michelle Tremblay and Janet Shaw, silver, women’s doubles (3.5, 60+).
Terri Willams and Kham Douangpanya, bronze, mixed doubles (4.5, 50+).
Leah Schulting and Sunny Sidhu, bronze, mixed doubles (4.5, no age limit).