Three days of swimming, cycling and running came to a record-breaking end for New Zealand’s Simon Cochrane on the final day of Ultraman Canada Sunday.
The 39-year-old professional endurance coach covered the 515-kilometre (320 mile) course in a combined time of 20 hours, two minutes, 18 seconds.
The previous best time for the Canadian edition of the race was set by Penticton’s Dave Matheson in 2013, 21:47:47.
Cochrane narrowly missed beating the world record of 19:48:47 that he set in Australia earlier this year. That finish was the first ever sub 20-hour event.
Fittingly it was Matheson who helped set the pace with Cochrane on the double marathon portion of the race Sunday, running 30 km with the winner.
“I had a feeling my record was going to be broken so why not be a part of it?” said Matheson, 52, who also set an Ultra520K Canada record in 2018. “I’m not surprised at all. It was a matter of time before somebody fast like Simon came along.”
Including the overall finish, Cochrane set a total of seven best Canadian times during the three days.
“I’m feeling pretty good considering,” said Cochrane, 39, at the finish line Sunday. “It’s an amazing course out there, it really keeps you honest. A bit of wind, a bit of heat, a bit of hills. A bit of everything.
“I did hit a wall yesterday (Saturday) on the bike around the 200 K mark but the crew got me under control. My crew was incredible. I couldn’t do a half day without them.”
On day one, Friday, Cochrane wrapped up the 10 km swim in 2:22:28 and turned in a record-breaking 144.8 km cycling time of 3:52:00 for a single day of record of 6:14:28 for the swim and cycle.
He continued to set new best times Saturday, finishing the 275.8 km bike course in 7:28:39 for a total two-day record of 13:43:07. The overall bike course is 420 km.
On the final day, he knocked nearly 19 minutes off the previous record for the 84.4 km distance.
In the Australian event, the first-ever sub 20-hour finish, he knocked over 80 minutes off the previous best time.
There were a total of 17 athletes representing 11 countries who began the race Friday morning on the shores of Manitou Park in Naramata.
One of those who didn’t make it, for the second year in a row, was 23-year-old Audrey Peterson of Colorado.
“Last year I ended up DNFing (did not finish) at mile 90 on day two so we’re back for the revenge tour,” said Peterson with a laugh before the start of the race. “But I am just really so, so grateful to be back again this year. Penticton is just such a wonderful place and everyone here is just so great.”
The American athlete had to pack it in before the end of the second day again this year.
The first Ultraman Canada took place in Penticton in 1993 and after a four-year hiatus it returned in 2019 under race director Brad Sawa, an Ultraman finisher.
Due to the success of that event the Ultraman board granted a five-year license making it one of only four official events of its kind in the world.
“I fell in love with it (Ultraman) as a participant. There’s just something special going on here,” said Sawa. “This is just a labour of love for all of us.”
It is the only Canadian qualifier for the Ultraman World Championships in Hawaii in November.
World co-race director David Cobb of Hawaii was here this weekend to help out with race details.
“Brad has just done a super job and I just love coming up here, I really do,” said Cobb. “The course to me is really well designed and I’m so happy with the continuation of the brand, we love it.”
Unlike some other events of its kind there is no prize money at the end of the day for competitors and the race owner says that’s not about to change.
“It gets back to that sport I saw in the 80s and 90s,” said Cobb. “You’ve gotta love competing, whether it’s with other athletes or with yourself. At the end of the day it’s just a matter of competing and completing is a stunning achievement, completing is winning.”