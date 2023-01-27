A group of dedicated triathletes have taken over one of the oldest triathlons in Canada.
Members of the Penticton Triathlon Club will operate the city’s historic Peach Classic Triathlon.
“It’s a great opportunity for the club, the city and for the many athletes and community members who have been supporting this race for years,” said Penticton Triathlon Club president Drew Mitchell. “We knew the current organizers were moving on to other endeavours and we wanted to ensure this four-decade-old race could continue.”
Since its inception in 1983, the Peach Classic Triathlon has been attracting a range of athletes from beginners to professional triathletes and Olympians. Many return annually to take on the tough and scenic course, attempting to hit their personal best time or aim for a spot on the podium.
“Penticton is one of the meccas of triathlon. It’s on the map for the sport of triathlon,” announcer Steve King said, pointing to the large and constantly growing triathlon community that exists in the city. “We need to have grass roots events, and this is one of those but it also has prestige.”
The new organizers are maintaining the race’s core Olympic distance event (1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, 10 km run) and sprint distance event (750 m swim, 20 km bike and 5 km run), and have added a sprint (400 m swim, 10 km bike and 2.5 km run) event targeted at those new to the sport.
“We really want this to be a family event, and an event that is accessible for everyone,” Penticton Triathlon Club board member Bob Vincent said.
“The Penticton Triathlon Club has always supported youth development and removing barriers for anyone who would like to try the sport. The Peach Classic will be a great way for us to continue to drive that mission forward.”
Along with the expanded race options, the new organizers are also adding a festive atmosphere at the finish line. Mitchell says participants can expect great food, drinks and a lively atmosphere.
“We all do triathlons because they are fun, and we really want athletes and their families to be able to celebrate their accomplishments in true Penticton-style after they cross the finish line,” Mitchell said.
Registration for the 40th annual Peach Classic Triathlon, taking place on Sunday, July 16, 2023 is now open. For registration and event details, visit peachclassic.ca For ongoing event updates, follow their Facebook or Instagram accounts for details.