Cam Barker, who played professionally for 15 years, has been added to the staff as an assistant coach of the Penticton Vees, the BCHL club announced Wednesday.
The third overall pick in the 2004 entry draft, Barker’s 310-game career in the NHL spanned eight years and four teams, including the Vancouver Canucks. He was twice a gold medalist as a member of Team Canada in the World Junior tournament as well as a member of the winning Spengler Cup team.
“I have been extremely fortunate over the years to have a dedicated and experienced support staff,” said Vees’ president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson in a press release. “This upcoming season, I feel as though we have a strong a staff as we have ever assembled.”
“I have always believed that continuity in our staff has played a major role in our success on and off the ice,” Harbinson continued, “We have a staff that will give everything they have into developing our players as individuals and help us achieve our goal of bringing another championship to Penticton.”
Harbison is returning for his 15th season in Penticton. Coming off of an 18-1-0-1 record in the Penticton Pod of the 2020/21 season, the Vees finished in top spot in the BC Hockey League.
Under Harbinson’s watch in Penticton, the team has posted a record of 562-163-15-38-4, including four Fred Page Cup championships, five BCHL Interior Division championships, a Doyle Cup championship, a Western Canada Cup championship, and an RBC Cup National Championship during in 2012.
The remainder of the coaching staff remains consistent from previous years.
Back for his eighth season with the program is assistant coach and assistant general manager Steve Cawley, who oversees the team’s scouting and recruiting departments.
Assistant coach Patrick Sexton returns behind the bench for his third year with the club. He’s responsible for running the defence and penalty killing.
Video coach Matt Miller will also return to the fold for his seventh season with the team while goaltending coach Jesse Plewis comes back for his sixth.
Assistant coach Matt Fraser also returns for his sixth season with the team and will be moving into a more specialized role, working full time as the program’s skill development and strength and conditioning coach.
Ed Lebler will continue with the Vees in an advisory role, working with the club for the past 15 seasons.
The 2021/22 season will see fans back in the building. The regular season opens Oct. 8 at the South Okanagan Events Centre against Vernon Vipers. Season tickets are available through Laura Carleton at 250-493-8337 (ext. 4).