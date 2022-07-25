With top prizes valued at $10,000, the 12th annual Discovery House Golf Tournament will probably sell out faster than usual.
Tickets are on sale now for the Sept. 10 fundraiser at St. Andrew’s by the Lake.
Registration costs $85 per player and includes nine holes of golf, dinner, festivities and a chance to win some big prizes, including a $10,000 vehicle package from Parkers Chrysler, a $10,000 PCS home renovation package, a hot tub package from Okanagan Home Centre and a two-night stay at a Prestige Resort..
Players will be assembled into teams of four and play a best-ball format with shotgun starts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Golfers can enter as singles and be teamed up with others or as a group of four. Sponsors are still being sought for the event.
For more information or to register, call 250-462-1388 or email www.prrs@shaw.ca.
Discovery House operates three homes in Penticton for men in various stages of addictions recovery.