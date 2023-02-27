Pen-Hi curling team

 Special to The Herald

For the first time ever, Penticton Secondary School boasts B.C.’s top girls’ curling team.

The rink skipped Erin Manning went 5-0 last weekend at the provincial championship in Terrace, making it the first Pen-Hi squad to do so.

The girls won all but one game by at least six points and defeated Grand Forks Secondary 9-2 in the final.

The other team members are Rachel Lane, Miranda Allen, Audrey Gosse and coach Laura Tomlinson.

A special presentation is tentatively planned for Tuesday at the school.

