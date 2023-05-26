The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association (SORDA) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated first home game of the season. On Saturday May 27, the Penticton Pistoleras will go head-to-head against Derby AF, an impressive mashup team composed of talented players from Revelstoke and Nelson. This game marks a momentous occasion for Penticton as it will be their inaugural co-ed home game.
The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association is dedicated to promoting the sport of roller derby in the region, and this event will showcase the athleticism, camaraderie, and fierce competition that make roller derby such an exciting sport. Spectators can expect a thrilling display of speed, strategy, and hard-hitting action as the Penticton Pistoleras and Derby AF battle it out on the track.
In addition to the intense roller derby matchups, SORDA is proud to debut its first lineup of Junior Roller Derby skaters during halftime. These young athletes represent the future of roller derby and will showcase their skills and determination, captivating the audience with their passion for the sport.
To further enhance the experience, attendees can enjoy a 19+ beverage garden, offering a wide selection of refreshments from Cannery Brewing. In addition, the popular Queen City Eats food truck will be on-site, providing a delicious array of food options to satisfy hunger throughout the event.
The event will take place at the esteemed Penticton Curling Club, located at 505 Vee's Drive. Doors will open at 6pm, allowing fans to secure their seats and partake in the pre-game festivities. The first whistle is set to blow at 7pm, officially launching an adrenaline-fueled roller derby showdown that is not to be missed. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Tickets are available for purchase in advance on Eventbrite, allowing fans to secure their spots and avoid long queues on game day. Presale tickets are priced at $15 plus fees, while tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20. Children aged 10 and under will receive free admission, making this event an ideal opportunity for families to experience the excitement of roller derby together.
"We are beyond excited to host our first home game of the season," said Drag, spokesperson for SORDA. "This event marks a significant milestone for our association, as we introduce junior roller derby to our local community. We invite everyone to join us for an electrifying evening of intense matchups, captivating halftime entertainment, and a fantastic atmosphere."
Mark your calendars for another thrilling roller derby event! SORDA's second home game of the season will take place on Friday, June 2nd, at the same location, providing fans with a double dose of roller derby excitement.
For further information, ticket inquiries, or media requests, please contact SORDA via email at southokanaganrollerderby@gmail.com. Stay up to date with the latest news and updates by visiting the South Okanagan Roller Derby Association's social media channels.