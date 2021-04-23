I am starting to wonder if I am losing the plot. There is an increasing number of goings on that I just cannot seem to make sense of. It is beginning to feel just a little overwhelming, at least I can still escape on my bike to get away from it all and clear my head a bit.
This is important as I cannot spend all my time thinking about how we are all not supposed to travel and yet I see dozens of out-of-towners every time I go to work or venture out in public.
I would love to go for a little getaway as well. I have grown very weary of all the restrictions and guidelines too. I really try not to get to wrapped up wondering why big box stores and other retailers can have a seemingly unlimited number of people walk into their stores over the course of a day, with no contact tracing, minimal sanitizing measures in place as hundreds of folks shop, touch and try things on.
Meanwhile no one is allowed to sit indoors and dine in a restaurant where sanitizing measures have been in place and strict contact tracing happening.
Nope, stop thinking about it. Just move on…. Get Vaccinated.
Wait which shot is most effective?
Which shot is safe?
Which one has been banned in which countries?
For which age group?
Why is it not recommended for people under 60 in some countries but safe for people under 60 in other countries?
Which variants does the shot protect me from?
So, you got the shot, your good now right?
Mask can come off now right?
Nope, you still need the mask as you can still get it, it just won’t be as bad.
Shut up brain, trust the science, do as you are told.
There are people in this world who know a heck of a lot more about this than me. I suppose it would be best to just follow along. Vaccines are rolling out, things are getting better.
Normal is right around the corner. I think for now it is best I just keep telling myself that.
Josh Shulman is a bike peddler at Freedom Bike Shop in Penticton.