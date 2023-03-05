Back-to-back home victories against North Okanagan Knights have lifted Princeton Posse to a commanding 2-0 lead in the Bill Ohlausen division final of Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs.
The best-of-seven series resumes Monday in Armstrong with the fourth game Tuesday, also at the Nor-Val Centre. Game 5, if necessary, will be Friday in Princeton, beginning at 7 p.m.
Brayden Bablitz’s goal at 1:42 in overtime lifted the Posse to a 3-2 win in the series opener, Friday. Jake McCulley and Tyson Horiachka also scored in the win. Brodie Pearson and Matthew Johnston replied for the Knights. Peyton Trzaska was the winning goalie stopping 29 of 31 shots. Austin Seibel made 43 saves in the North Okanagan net.
On Saturday, Trzaska made 27 saves in posting a 4-0 shutout win. Bablitz scored twice for the Posse, which also had the best overall record in the KIJHL regular season. Brennan Watterson and Sean Mitchell added single markets. Seibel took the loss in net stopping 43 of 47 shots.