Christine Haessig and Pamela Webster won their respective flights with low-net scores during Summerland Ladies League action last week.
Haessig fired a 75 to win the first flight (handicap 0-19), while Webster carded the day’s best mark of 76 to capture the second flight. Vijai Vaagen (75) and Barb Olsechuk (79) were the respective runners-up.
Carol Mulligan had the best low-gross score of the day with an 89 in the first flight, followed by Wendy Fortune (91).
In the second flight, Violet Ward and Lanette Graham tied for the low gross with identical scores of 99.