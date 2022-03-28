The following were the winners of the Penticton Vees team awards presented at the conclusion of their final regular season game, Sunday, March 27, 2022:
Lang Vineyards Unsung Hero – #23 Frank Djurasevic
Sherwood Signs and Graphics Most Improved Player – #14 Beanie Richter
Murray GM Best Conditioned Athlete – #10 Mason Poolman
Canadian Tire Robert Skinner Courage Award – #1 Colin Purcell
Tim Hortons Most Inspirational Award – #67 Casey McDonald
Gateway Casinos Humanitarian Award – #25 Jackson Nieuwendyk
Grizzly Excavating Most Sportsmanlike Award – #26 Josh Niedermayer
Home Hardware Academic Award – #14 Beanie Richter
Chamberlain Property Group Vees on Vees Most Popular Player – #61 Spencer Smith
Elliott Row 4Her 4Him Fan Favourite – #61 Spencer Smith
GameTime Sports Leading Scorer – #22 Luc Wilson
Penticton Alumni Hockey Club Best Defenceman – #44 Grayson Arnott
BC Hockey Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year – #82 Bradly Nadeau
Making Cents Bookkeeping MVP Award – #20 Josh Nadeau