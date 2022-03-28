Josh Nadeau

Josh Nadeau

The following were the winners of the Penticton Vees team awards presented at the conclusion of their final regular season game, Sunday, March 27, 2022:

Lang Vineyards Unsung Hero – #23 Frank Djurasevic

Sherwood Signs and Graphics Most Improved Player – #14 Beanie Richter

Murray GM Best Conditioned Athlete – #10 Mason Poolman

Canadian Tire Robert Skinner Courage Award – #1 Colin Purcell

Tim Hortons Most Inspirational Award – #67 Casey McDonald

Gateway Casinos Humanitarian Award – #25 Jackson Nieuwendyk

Grizzly Excavating Most Sportsmanlike Award – #26 Josh Niedermayer

Home Hardware Academic Award – #14 Beanie Richter

Chamberlain Property Group Vees on Vees Most Popular Player – #61 Spencer Smith

Elliott Row 4Her 4Him Fan Favourite – #61 Spencer Smith

GameTime Sports Leading Scorer – #22 Luc Wilson

Penticton Alumni Hockey Club Best Defenceman – #44 Grayson Arnott

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year – #82 Bradly Nadeau

Making Cents Bookkeeping MVP Award – #20 Josh Nadeau

Recommended for you