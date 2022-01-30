WENATCHEE, WA. – The Penticton Vees used a 33-save performance from Kaeden Lane and four different goal scorers to earn their fourth victory in a row in a 4-2 triumph over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night at the Town Toyota Center.
The teams played to a scoreless tie in the opening period of play on their three-game series over the course of three nights with each side providing strong goaltending in the opening frame. Kaeden Lane was very solid in the opening 20 minutes, turning aside each of the 11 shots thrown his way and redirected plenty of pucks away from the net and out of dangerous areas.
Andy Vlaha had more of the work to do in the 1st period, making 18 saves on 18 of the shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes as well, including a strong stop on Adam Eisele at the front of the net and denying a flurry of chances late in the frame to keep the game at 0-0 heading into the 2nd period.
Penticton started to take over the game in the 2nd period, throwing another 18 shots on goal and finding the back of the net three different times, starting with Thomas Pichette burying his 7th tally of the season at the 7:12 mark of the middle stanza as the Vees were first to strike in the game.
Mason Poolman got the puck at the right-wing point and threw a puck to the front of the goal that was stopped by Vlaha before Pichette was on the door step to collect the rebound and send a puck over the blocker shoulder of the Wenatchee netminder to give Penticton the game’s opening goal and a 1-0 lead.
The momentum continued for the Vees in the 2nd period with Spencer Smith adding to the Penticton lead and giving the visitors a 2-0 edge. Braden Doyle sent a pass to the left face-off circle as Casey McDonald made his way to the net and sent a puck to the net, deflecting off of a defender and past the glove side of Vlaha for his 12th goal of the season and a 2-0 Vees lead.
Bradly Nadeau capped off the three-goal, 2nd period with his 13th goal of the season at the 17:02 mark of the frame to give Penticton a 3-0 edge. Frank Djurasevic let a shot go from the right side that was blocked before it could get to the net as the puck bounced to an open Nadeau in the left circle coming off the bench as he zipped a one-time shot past the blocker side of Vlaha for a three-goal lead into the final moments of the period.
Wenatchee would get a goal back on the power play late in the period with just 50 seconds remaining as David Hedjuk got the Wild on the board. Brett Oberle threw a shot into a heavy screen in front of the net with traffic at the top of Lane’s crease before Hedjuk slid the puck in from a scramble to shrink the Vees lead to 3-1 into the 3rd period.
Penticton protected the lead well and got themselves a big goal in the 3rd period as Adam Eisele tallied his 4th goal in as many games. Josh Nadeau chipped the puck by a Wild defender and came in with Eisele on a two-on-one into the offensive zone, feeding the Vees forward with a pass from the right circle that he buried into the middle of the net for his 4th goal of the season and a 4-1 lead for the Vees at the 14:14 mark of the 3rd period.
Garrett Szydlowski scored a shorthanded goal with 2:55 remaining in the game, taking a Vees turnover and moving to the net on a breakaway with his rebound try beating Lane to get within two goals but that’s the closest the Wild would come as the Vees earned a 4-2 victory.
Kaeden Lane had another strong performance in goal, making 33 saves on 35 shots in his 19th win of the season while Andy Vlaha was very good in the Wenatchee goal, turning aside 47 of the 51 shots thrown his way in his 8th loss of the season.
FINAL SCORE: 4-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 51-35 Vees
VEES PP: 0/4
VEES PK: 3/4
3 STARS:
1) Kaeden Lane (33 saves on 35 shots)
2) Bradly Nadeau (1-0-1)
3) Andy Vlaha (47 saves on 51 shots)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Anthony Cafarelli (0-0-0)
The Vees (25-6-0-2) remain on the road and continue on a stretch of five straight games away from home with another 1st place matchup against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (26-4-2-1) on Wednesday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.