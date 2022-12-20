The standings have tightened up as the Lake City Basketball Men’s League heads into a holiday break.
Connor Stephens poured in 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Stouts (4-3) to a 58-46 win over the IPAs. Jake Erikson added 13 and Ethan Gillett 12 for the winners.
Jake Stokker led the league-leading IPAs with 22 points. After four straight wins to start the season, the IPAs have dropped two of their last three contests.
In other action, the Lagers (2-5) bounced the Hazy Ales 63-58 to record their second win of the season. Rob Bergen led all scorers with 29 points. Tom Edis added 14 with Trent Flegel and Blake Travers adding 6 points for the winners. Dan Briscoe with 26 points and Moe Kesbeh with 10 points led the Hazy Ales (3-4).
According to league commissioner, Spencer McKay, the balance on the teams has made the league competitive. "We've had one lopsided game due to missing players out of 14 games. The other games have all come down to the last few minutes, which makes it a lot of fun."
Play resumes on January 4th at Unisus School in Summerland. Any players interested in joining the league for its second half of the season should email lake.city.hoops@gmail.com.