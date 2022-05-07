E-bikers were shocked and confused during the last week in March when the Regional District of North Okanagan posted new signs banning class 2 and 3 e-bikes from its section of the popular Okanagan Rail Trail.
In fact, this restriction is not new but apparently no one — including the Sheriff and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail, knew anything about it.
“The e-bike restriction is part of our Greater Vernon Sub Regional Parks Regulation Bylaw No. 2834 (2020) that restricts e-bikes to class 1: e-bikes with pedal-assist, maximum continuous output of 500 watts and (the motor) ceases to provide assistance above 32 km/h.” explained Brad Ackerman, RDNO manager of parks, recreation and culture, on Tuesday.
Class 2 e-bikes have a pedal-assist function plus a throttle for partial pedal-assist or full activation (no pedalling required).
“The e-bike policy is consistent with many communities across the province, with BC Parks, Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the Mission Creek Greenway in the Central Okanagan. Class 2 and 3 e-bikes are classified as motor vehicles and, as a result, are not permitted,” said Ackerman.
The RDNO bylaw isn’t entirely consistent with BC Park’s 2019 e-bike restrictions in two respects, said Sheila Fraser, co-owner of Pedego Oyama.
BC Parks says a class 2 e-bike can be turned into a class 1 with the clause: “May have a deactivated throttle actuator so that the motor is only controlled by pedal-assist.”
BC Parks also stipulates: “In some parks, class 2 e-bikes are also allowed on active transportation-designated trails, which are commuter pathways linking communities together like some sections of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.”
Fraser notes she regularly commutes to her place of business in Oyama from her home in Vernon. “I view the ORT as an active transportation trail for that purpose. Ironically, the ORT has been an ‘active transportation route’ for generations: the First Nations used this corridor through the Okanagan to access their summer fishing grounds and the railway used it since 1908.”
“Our bylaw doesn’t speak specifically to the deactivated throttle actuator like B.C. Parks, but this would satisfy pedal-assist requirements. From my understanding, several bike shops like Cyclepath in Kelowna sell e-bikes with this capability, and/or that can provide this option,” said Ackerman.
“FORT has only just become aware of the RDNO bylaw with the appearance of the signage last week,” said Laurie Postill, Friends of the rail trail chair. “We are checking into it and agree that communication is important. The topic is on our agenda for our next board meeting which is set for May 10.”
Then, there is the matter of enforcement.
“We operate on complaint-based enforcement. We do not have an active patrol for violations of our bylaws within our parks and trails,” said Ackerman. In fact, “there have been no fines issued against the section of the bylaw as it pertains to vehicle use as described. The penalty for a violation is $200.”
“I am aware of the change, but we were not engaged on it. Lake Country is not considering the same restriction,” said Matt Vader, District of Lake Country’s director of parks, recreation and culture.
“We get daily inquiries about class 1 and 2, and if throttles are legal,” said Fraser. “Some folks seem to be getting misinformation or taking people’s opinions as the facts.”
At Pedego Oyama: all rental class 2 e-bikes have their throttle disengaged — effectively making them class 1 - and the maximum speed is “governed down” to a maximum of 20 km-h (not the Transport Canada maximum of 32 km/h), she said.
“All rental customers are made aware of restricted trails and where they are located. All customers are given an orientation on the operation of our bikes, and basic trail etiquette and safety.”
As well, purchasers of Pedego class 2 e-bikes are offered the option of deactivating the throttle making them class 1 but most decline because class 2 bikes are legal in B.C., she said.
“Conventional bikes have no restrictions at all. Ultimately, the individual riding the bike is who controls how that bike — conventional or electric — performs. Similarly, when driving a vehicle of any type, the motorist is expected to drive responsibly and use common sense while obeying all rules of the road. Just because a car can go to 140 km/h doesn’t mean it must be operated that way.”
More information is coming.
—————
Kelowna Riding Club is hosting a Food, Fun and Tack event today with a continental breakfast
9-10 a.m., Stall Door tack and apparel sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m., WE Playday in the Jumper Ring 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Western Trail course 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and a Treasure Hunt for kids 10 a.m.-noon, all at 3745 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.
More information is posted at: kelownariding club.ca.
—————
Spring is absolutely the best time of year to the Okanagan trails with arrowleaf balsam root, Saskatoon bushes and Oregon grape all covering the hillsides with forests of yellow and white.
Coming Round the Mountain Loop Trail in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park was incredible on Tuesday, second only to kayaking the north end of Kalamalka Lake on Wednesday.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net.