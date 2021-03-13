Apex Freestyle wants to take snowboarding to the next level.
A three-day camp for intermediate-to-advance level kids ages 11-19 is scheduled for the week of Spring Break.
Instruction will be given by three certified BC Snowboard Association coaches. Additionally, former professional Donny Ellis and Olympic gold medallist Ross Rebagliati are goodwill ambassadors for the camp.
“This is the start of snowboard opportunities that have been missing for a long time,” said Ellis, who is organizing the camp.
“We have even bigger plans for next season which will include starting a camp for kids as young as five and six.”
The camp runs March 16-18 at Apex from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. The cost is $300, but non-Apex members will require day passes.
In the interest of safety, strict social distancing rules will be enforced for instructors and participants.
“Apex has had a great ski program for as long as I can remember,” Ellis said. “The snowboard instruction at Apex has been exceptional, but there has never been a solid snowboard program for those wanting to rise to the competitive — or even professional or Olympic — levels.”
Ellis said Apex Freestyle received encouragement and support from the ski community to expand snowboarding.
“What is it they say? It takes a village,” Ellis said.
Sponsorship for the camp was made available by The Bumwrap, Freeride Board Shop, Nitro, The Gun Barrell Saloon, Zeal Optics and Natures Fare Markets.
To register visit: Freestyleapex.com.