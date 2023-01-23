Penticton Silver Bullets split a pair of weekend home games, clinching first overall in the Independent senior AA hockey league.
The Silver Bullets beat Rossland Warriors 6-3 on Saturday evening at historic Memorial Arena. Mitch MacMillan and Sasha Golin had two goals each in the win. Jagger Dirk and Colton Gillies into an empty net scored singles. Connor Potter made 43 saves in the victory.
The result was reversed Sunday afternoon with Rossland coming out ahead 6-4. Archie McKinnon with two, Nick Graham and Dirk scored for the Bullets which surrendered a 4-3 lead late in the second period. Pierce Diamond made 30 stops in the Penticotn net.
The same two teams conclude the regular season with games in Rossland Friday and Saturday.
The Silver Bullets are presently 8-2, first overall in the division. By clinching first, they will receive a bye to the division final scheduled for the first week of March. The winner from there advances to the Koy Cup in Quesnel.
“We’d like to thank everyone who has supported us so well this season, all the fans and Highway 97 Brewery, we really appreciate it” captain Matt Fraser said.
The Bullets are the first effort in more than 30 years to field a competitive senior team in Penticton.
“We are definitely having a team next year,” Fraser promised. We’re already getting calls from interested players. Now that we’ve figured out how to run this we hope to have a larger presence in the community next year.”