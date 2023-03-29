One goal was all that separated the Penticton Vees’ high-flying brother act in the B.C. Hockey League’s determination of its top three players of March.
While the month is not quite over, the regular season ended last weekend.
Josh Nadeau, 19, was named first star after notching 11 goals and 13 assists over a nine-game stretch.
His brother, Bradly Nadeau, 17, also had 24 points but one fewer goal and was named second star.
Micah Berger of the Wenatchee Wild, who put up 19 points in seven games, was named third star.
Bradly Nadeau got the last laugh, though, as he won the league scoring title with 113 points (45 goals and 68 assists), followed by brother Josh Nadeau with 110 points (44 goals and 66 assists) and teammate Aydar Suniev with 90 points (45 goals and 45 assists).
The Vees open their BCHL playoff title defence on Friday at home against the Trail Smoke Eaters.