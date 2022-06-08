The Penticton Vees Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce the return of Fraser Rodgers to the organization, who will assume the role of Vice President of Business Operations as well as Director of Broadcasting, Communications and Public Relations.
Rodgers, 34, returns to the South Okanagan after spending seven seasons in the Peach City from 2011 to 2017, including being the Voice of the Vees for the magical run of the Vees during the 2012 season, concluding with a National Championship. Rodgers was on the call for Vees BCHL Championships in 2015 and 2017 as well.
The Nanaimo native has spent the previous five seasons with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) as the Manager of Broadcasting, Communications and Public Relations. Rodgers will oversee the Corporate Sales for the Vees in his new position while also handling the play-by-play and communications responsibilities of the team.
“Vees Nation is very fortunate to have Fraser Rodgers return to our organization in a much expanded role,” stated President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, “Fraser was front and centre for many of our great Vees moments in the past and will now be back on the mic for many more.”
“In addition, Fraser has gained the experience necessary to offer him the opportunity to return and lead as our Vice President of Business Operations,” continued Harbinson, “I can’t wait to get back to work with Fraser and build on the momentum of our championship.”
“My family and I want to thank Graham and Sue Fraser and Fred Harbinson for this incredible opportunity to rejoin such a prestigious organization,” mentioned Rodgers, “Penticton is a very special place for me and is full of great people who I look forward to reconnecting with. I can’t wait to get started and be part of Vees nation once again.”
Businesses who are looking at a corporate partnership or would like more information can get in contact with Fraser at fraser@pentictonvees.com<mailto:fraser@pentictonvees.com>.
Season tickets are on sale for the 2022/23 season with rates as low as just $10 per game! Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise, Amanda Lysohirka, at amanada@pentictonvees.com<mailto:amanada@pentictonvees.com> for more information.