Sales of e-bikes are zooming up to conventional bicycles but several international studies warn e-bike injuries are more severe, and result in more hospitalizations and surgeries.
Okanagan comparisons are difficult due to the limited injury reporting system but there are more bike injuries than with motor vehicles and scooters.
“I have some data, but it’s not specific to e-bikes, unfortunately,” says Ashley Stewart, communications consultant with Interior Health. Bike injuries treated at Kelowna General Hospital are lumped together for road bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes.
In both 2021 and 2022, bicycles accounted for the most transportation-related injuries among 16- to 64-year-olds at KGH’s emergency department, she said. Approximately 40 per cent involved bicycles, 20-30 per cent involved motorized vehicles, and 13-20 per cent involved scooters.
“Between January and August 2021, there were approximately 120 bicycle injury-related presentations at the KGH emergency department among 16- to 64-year-olds. Between February and September 2022, this number was approximately 150,” she said, advising against comparing the first and second sets of statistics since their time periods are different.
“KGH’s emergency department participates in the Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (CHIRPP) surveillance system that collects injury data by chart review and patient interviews when possible. This is an underestimate of total bicycle-related injury events presenting at the emergency department as details including mode of transport may not always be available in the CHIRPP data and also not all bicycle incidents resulting in injury (preventable events, collisions and crashes) will lead to an emergency department visit.”
Stewart noted Interior Health has posted a series of safety tips for riders on their website: interiorhealth.ca
website: interiorhealth.ca
To put the number of e-bikes versus conventional bikes in perspective, a Swiss study noted: “In terms of overall sales, 2020 was the most profitable year in the Swiss bicycle industry’s history, with one-third of sales being e-bikes. This increasing trend in e-bike usage is also happening in other parts of the world – an estimated 466 million e-bikes were in use in 2016.”
In their March 2022 report, Swiss researchers found the severity of injuries was significantly worse in the e-bike group, and particularly worrisome was the increased likelihood of trauma to the
thorax/chest. Body regions most affected
were the extremities (78 per cent) and external/skin (46 per cent).
Of 82 patients treated at a level-two trauma centre in one year (2017-2018), 67 per cent were riding a conventional bike and 33 per cent were using an e-bike.
Most incidents were either single-bicycle crashes (66 per cent) or automobile collisions (26 per cent).”Trauma units should focus on evaluation of the thorax/chest, particularly among elderly e-bikers,” they advised.
Another study involved patients treated at the Accident & Emergency Department of the University Medical Center in Groningen, the Netherlands.
Conclusion: “E-bikers had more severe injuries, more frequently had multiple severe injuries and had more severe head injuries than conventional cyclists (in addition to injuries to head, face, and upper/lower extremities). This resulted in a greater need for care. Preventive measures such as riding lessons and
helmet use should be encouraged. Care providers should pay extra attention to the possibility of severe injuries when a patient had a bicycle accident with an e-bike.”
From July 2014 to May 2016, 107 of 475 victims were riding an e-bike. The average age of e-bikers was 65 years; conventional cyclists, 39 years. E-bikers were admitted to the hospital more often, and for longer periods, and they underwent surgery more often. E-bikers had multiple severe injuries twice as often as conventional cyclists.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) collected emergency department data from 2000 to 2017 on injuries involving e-bikes, conventional bikes and scooters.
While people riding e-bikes were more likely to suffer internal injuries and be hospitalized compared to the other riders, powered scooter users had higher rates of concussion. E-bike injuries were also more than three times as likely to involve a collision with a pedestrian than a scooter or a traditional bike.
Of 245 million injuries reported by emergency departments, 9.4 million involved conventional bicycles; 130,797 involved powered-scooters; and only 3,075 e-bikes. People injured by e-bikes were older, averaging 31.9 years old compared with 29.4 years with powered scooters and 25.2 years with traditional bikes.
The largest proportion of people involved in e-bike accidents were in the 18-64 age groups. Ten-to-14-year-olds made up the largest group injured with powered scooters. Males were more likely to be injured at 83.3 per cent of e-bike accidents, 60 per cent with powered scooters and 72.4 per cent with pedal bicycles. Powered scooter accidents were nearly three times more likely to result in concussions than e-bike injuries, and more likely to result in fractures. But 17 per cent of e-bike victims suffered internal injuries compared to 7.5 per cent for both powered scooters and pedal bikes.
A new study from a Dutch organization focused on the prevention of injuries also concluded e-bike riders were 1.6 times more likely than a conventional bicyclist to end up in the emergency room between July 2020 and June 2021. The percentage of injured riders on e-bikes was also considerably higher (36 per cent) compared to conventional bikes (19 per cent). E-bike riders aged 12 to 17 were especially at risk of an emergency visit, accounting for 22 per cent of victims. Women over 55 were also particularly vulnerable making up almost half of all e-bike victims (47 per cent).
Overall, the report concludes that the main culprit in all bicycle (conventional and electric) injuries was the rider’s own behavior (44 per cent) – a steering error, for example – while 32 per cent involved road conditions. And the majority of these accidents affected only the rider. Two-thirds of the 110,000 traffic victims treated in Dutch hospitals were cyclists.
Bicycle sales exploded globally during the pandemic. In the Netherlands, a country with more bikes than people,
e-bikes accounted for 52 per cent of all bicycles sold in 2021, up from 29 per cent in 2016, and just 15 per cent in 2011.
In the Netherlands, 582 people died in traffic accidents in 2021 (the lowest level since 2015): 207 on regular bikes, 175 in cars, and 80 on e-bikes (up from 74 in 2020.)