Princeton Posse have advanced to the third round of the KIJHL junior B hockey playoffs with a 4-1 win over North Okanagan Knights, Friday in Princeton.
The Posse win the best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen division final 4-1. They now advance to the Okanagan Shuswap conference final against Revelstoke Grizzlies. Dates for that series will be announced early next week. Based on finishing first overall during the regular season, the Posse will have home-ice advantage for the series.
On Friday, Grady Sterling-Ponech’s goal at 6:52 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the game winner. Lucas Sadownyk scored in the first period for Princeton while Collin Kozjin had the lone goal of the second period.
Kassius Kler and Anmol Garcha added empty net goals in the final minute of the game for the Posse.
Peyton Trzaska was the winning goalie making 32 saves. Josh Hager stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Knights.