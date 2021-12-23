The BC Hockey League has announced the postponement of the league’s 60th Anniversary event to January 2023 due to increased provincial restrictions around events and a spike in COVID-19 cases in the province.
The event, featuring an outdoor 3-on-3 All-Star Series, skills competition and alumni game, as well as a Top Prospects Game, was set to take place Jan. 14 to 16 in Penticton
The outdoor game was also set to be a Save Pond Hockey event, in partnership with the Climate and Sport Initiative.
“We are extremely disappointed to announce today’s news that, in the interest of public safety, we have decided to postpone our 60th Anniversary event to next year,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We are disappointed for our loyal fans that were planning on attending the event, but we feel the worst for the 50 players who were set to participate in the weekend’s festivities.”
“We are grateful to all our event and league partners who supported us and are eager to work with them again next year to make the event even bigger and better.”
Next year’s event will also be held in Penticton at the newly built outdoor arena.
“We are disappointed that the BCHL 60th Anniversary celebration and Save Pond Hockey event is unable to go ahead in January, but understand that with current pandemic restrictions and conditions it is the right thing to do,” said John Vassilaki, Mayor of Penticton. “We look forward to supporting the event in January 2023 at our new outdoor rink.”