The West Kelowna Warriors got a goal and two assists from Brennan Nelson as they opened their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter Finals series with a 4-3 victory over the Vernon Vipers in Game #1 on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.
The pace between the two teams was strong as playoff hockey dropped the puck on the opening 20 minutes in West Kelowna and, for the third consecutive game, it was the Warriors who opened the scoring and took a 1-0 lead at the 10:51 mark of the opening frame as Brennan Nelson got his team on the board first.
Chris Duclair started the play, forcing a shot to the net from the left face-off circle with Roan Clarke kicking out the puck with his right pad from the Vernon net before Isaiah Norlin had his shot blocked on its way to the net before Nelson poked the loose puck in the slot past the blocker side of Clarke for his 1st goal of the playoffs for a 1-0 West Kelowna lead.
The Vipers countered just under three minutes later as Lee Parks notched his first playoff goal to even the score at the 13:19 mark of the opening period. Parks made his way into the offensive zone and let a wrist shot go from the right face-off circle that snuck through the blocker side of Warriors netminder Cayden Hamming to push the game to 1-1 after an even opening period.
Vernon took their first lead of the game at the 2:22 mark of the 2nd period and used their first power play of the game to get ahead as Griffen Barr gave the visitors a 2-1 edge. Barr was spotted alone in the left face-off circle on a pass from below the goal line by Parks and buried a shot past the blocker side of Hamming to give Vernon a one-goal advantage.
Similar to what the Vipers did, the Warriors notched a marker on their first power play of the game with regular season leading scorer Jaiden Moriello earning his first of the playoffs. The Warriors forward put a backhand shot on from the left face-off circle that squeaked through the blocker side of Clarke at the 6:38 mark of the middle period to level the score once again at 2-2.
Nic Porchetta tallied his first career playoff goal in his 9th career game at the 16:08 mark of the 2nd period to give the Warriors their lead back and go into the 3rd period with a one-goal lead. Nelson took the puck in the neutral zone from a Viper defender and pushed a left circle pass to the right side where Porchetta hammered home a one-time shot to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.
West Kelowna added to their lead in the opening two minutes of the 3rd period as 1:52 into the frame, Chris Duclair gave the Warriors a 4-2 advantage. Nelson dug the puck free on the left side and centered a pass for Duclair at the top of the right face-off circle as he wired a low shot past the left leg of Clarke as the Warriors opened the first two-goal lead of the game at 4-2.
Vernon pressed in the final 10 minutes of play and got within a goal at the 13:07 mark of the final period courtesy of Hank Cleaves. The Vipers forward received a pass in the left circle on a feed from Luke Pakulak and placed a perfect shot over the right shoulder of Hamming to make the score 4-3 heading into the final stages of the game.
The Vipers kept the pressure on to get the equalizer in the game, getting a power play with just over four minutes remaining in the game but the Warriors penalty kill stood tall in the final moments and got a huge kill before defending the 6-on-5 attack of the Vipers well with Clarke at the bench for the extra attacker as West Kelowna earned a Game #1 victory.
Cayden Hamming turned aside 25 of the 28 shots thrown his way in his first career playoff victory while Roan Clarke made 19 saves on 23 shots he faced in his 1st loss of the playoffs and 4th career postseason defeat.
--
FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Warriors
SHOTS ON GOAL: 28-23 Vipers
WARRIORS PP: 1/3
WARRIORS PK: 3/4
3 STARS:
1) Brennan Nelson (1-2-3)
2) Chris Duclair (1-1-2)
3) Lee Parks (1-1-2)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Aiden Reeves (0-1-1)
ATTENDANCE: 1,041
The Warriors take their 1-0 series lead into Saturday night as they host the Vipers in Game #2 of the Interior Conference Quarter Finals series. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at Royal LePage Place with tickets available for purchase online on the Warriors website or in-person at the Box Office ahead of the opening face-off.