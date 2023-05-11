Alison Coutts fired a 91 to take top spot in Ladies League play this week at the Summerland Golf & Country Club.
She had the lowest gross score in the first flight, followed by Belinda Daniel (93).
Carol Mulligan won the first flight low-net category with 74, while Christine Haessig (75) was the runner-up.
In the second flight, Vi Ward had the lowest gross score with a 97, followed by Lanette Graham (103).
Lil Smith’s 76 represented the lowest net score in the second flight. The runner-up was Joanne Gebauer with 78.