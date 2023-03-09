After a Cinderella run to the provincial championships, the KVR Middle School Express Grade 8 boys’ basketball team pulled away from the station with a fourth-place finish.
They entered the tournament last weekend in Langley as the No. 5 seed and earned a 57-49 wing over No. 12 seed Burnaby North in their first game.
Game 2 was a nail-biter with the Express pulling out a 65-64 victory over Mt. Slesse from Chilliwack.
"It was a wild finish," said coach Chris Terris. "Despite the noise from the crowd and the stakes of the game, the team maintained their composure and found a way to come away with the victory. It was one of our most rewarding games of the year."
In the semifinals, the Express tipped off against No. 1 seed St. Patrick. KVR was behind by as much as 20 points in the first half, and managed to rebound, but ultimately fell 54-50.
Liam Reid, the Express’ top scorer, was named to the tournament all-star team.
“All season he was our tone setter,” said Terris. “We put a lot of pressure on him to lead us defensively and offensively. It was great to see him recognized for his efforts.”
The team finished the season with an impressive 22-3 record. The coaches would like to recognize the parents for their season-long support.