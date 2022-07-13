Jim Ralph reached the NHL – just not the way he envisioned it.
After setting a franchise record with 107 wins as a goalie for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s, which also stood as an OHL record for 26 years, Ralph embarked on a pro career in 1982-83.
"After drafting Jim Ralph, the Chicago Blackhawks did the unconscionable and didn't
play him in the NHL, so he roved the minors for seven years and went into broadcasting
and public speaking. We all should be glad he did,” said B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame chair Jim Hughson.
Ralph will serve as the keynote speaker on July 22, when the BCHHOF conducts its long-delayed 2020 induction ceremony at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.
Ralph, who played his last professional season in 1988-89, went on to work for TSN
and Global Television for the next seven years before joining Toronto Maple Leafs’ radio broadcasts.
"Jim Ralph is a hockey lifer who loves the game and loves to tell stories about it,” said
Hughson.
“His impersonations of the legends of the game and his takes on years in the
game are fantastic and will give all hockey fans a good laugh.”
Going into the hall next week are the 2011-12 national champion Penticton Vees, Memorial Cup-winning 2002 Kootenay Ice, former NHL defencemen Eric Brewer and Mattias Ohlund, and former NHL linesman Jay Sharrers, along with the late Ray Stonehouse in the builders category.
Tickets cost $75 per seat and are available now at the SOEC box office or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.