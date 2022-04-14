The Golden Dragons Dragonboat Team is holding a pre-season meet-up at the Skaha Park gazebo in Penticton on April 20 at 2 p.m.
The team is looking for new members, ages 55 and up. Men and women are welcome to drop by for coffee, meet the team, and find out what dragonboating is all about.
The sport is a great way to get fit and enjoy being out on the water with a sociable group of paddlers. Men and women interested in trying out the sport are welcome to attend practices for the first two weeks at no charge before paying the $150 annual fee.
Lifejackets and paddles are provided and safety is a key concern along with fitness and fun. Dragonboat team members and new recruits are required to be fully vaccinated.
The Golden Dragons are active from May to early September with practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Coach Don Mulhall has been part of dragon boat training and racing in Penticton since 2000 and is race manager of the popular Penticton Dragonboat Festival in September.
The team is also looking for people to be steerspersons for which training is available.
For more information, email Ron at rrspence2002@yahoo.com.