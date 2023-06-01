A low-net score of 76 was enough to win the first and second flights in Ladies League play this week at Summerland Golf & Country Club.
Val Eibner and Violet Ward both shot a 76 to win the first and second flights, respectively.
Pat Cracknell with a 78 and Cheryl Wynia with a 77 were the respective runners-up.
Carol Mulligan had the low-gross score in the first flight (handicap 0-19) with an 87, followed by Helen Pybus (95).
Lil Smith’s 95 was the low gross in the second flight, followed by Pat Gartrell (99).