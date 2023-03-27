Princeton Posse have booked a date in the KIJHL final.
The Posse eliminated Revelstoke Grizzles four games to two in the Okanagan Shuswap conference championship which included a 2-1 win in the sixth game, Sunday.
Dayton Nelson and Kassius Kler both scored second period goals to lead the Posse to victory. Luke Aston scored in the first period for Revelstoke. The third period was scoreless. Jozef Kuchaslo was pulled from net for the final 40 seconds of the period, but the Grizzlies were unable to capitalize with the man advantage. Revelstoke outshot the Posse 47-43 with Peyton Trzaska picking up the win in net.
Princeton won Games 1,4,5 and 6 in the best-of-seven series with two victories coming in overtime.
The Posse now face Kimberley Dynamiters in the KIJHL championship. Kimberley swept Beaver Valley Nitehawks in the Kootenay conference final. Princeton will receive home-ice advantage based on winning the regular season. Finalized playoff dates will be announced later today.