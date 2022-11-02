Sixteen members of the Penticton Vees have now committed to NCAA Division 1 programs, the top level of U.S. college hockey.
The latest to earn a scholarship is Spencer Smith, who on Tuesday announced he has signed with Mercyhurst University for the 2023-24 season.
Smith, 20, is in his second season with the Vees. The assistant captain has five points in 14 games so far this campaign.
Mercyhurst University, founded in 1926, is situated in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Mercyhurst Lakers play in the 10-team Atlantic Hockey Association and have been an NCAA Division 1 program since the 1999-2000 season.
In other Vees news, the accolades keep piling up for brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau, who were named the B.C. Hockey League’s first and second stars, respectively, for October.
Bradly Nadeau is first overall in the BCHL scoring race with 31 points (13 goals and 18 assists), while Josh is second with 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).
Both brothers, who hail from New Brunswick and skate together on the Vees’ top line, are committed to the University of Maine.
Their teammates, Aydar Suniev and Ryan Hopkins, received honourable mentions.