The Penticton Vees lost its first playoff game of the postseason with a 3-2 defeat to Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Wednesday.
Isaac Lambert on a give-and-go scored the overtime winner at 3:36 in overtime.
The Vees still lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with the fifth game, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre beginning at 7 p.m.
Callum Arnott and Aydar Suniev scored during regulation for the Vees. Ethan Ulrick had both Salmon Arm goals.
Matthew Tovell made 32 saves, including stopping Josh Nadeau on a breakaway in overtime, in posting the win in net. Luca Di Pasquo stopped 33 shots for the Vees.
On Tuesday, Thomas Pichette scored the game winner at 4:22 in overtime leading the Vees to a 3-2 win in Game 3.
Josh Nadeau and Bradly Nadeau scored during regulation time for the Vees. Maddux Martin and Ullrick replied for Salmon Arm. After a scoreless first period, the home team led 2-1 at the end of the second. Bradly Nadeau’s goal at 19:01 of the third sent the game into overtime.
Di Pasquo stopped 35 of 37 shots in posting his 11th straight playoff win. Tovell made 44 saves in the Salmon Arm net.
It was the first loss by the Vees since Feb. 10.
The series winner faces Alberni Valley Bulldogs, 4-0 winners over Chilliwack Chiefs in the Coastal division final. The Dogs clinched the series with a 3-2 win, Wednesday. Ethan Bono scored the game winner at 19:31 in the third period. It’s the first Coastal league championship in franchise history for Alberni Valley.