The lawn Bowling Club is thrilled to have had over 75 different students from Pen-Hi and 24 students from Holy Cross School come and try out lawn bowling for the first time. The club hopes to have at least another 100 students come and roll some bowls before the summer holidays.
"It is so wonderful to see the students out on the greens and the excitement shown when hitting the jack. This is the first time that we have managed to get the students to try lawn bowling and the response has been amazing," a club spokesperson said.
The club has a yearly youth membership for $75 which will allow students to bowl seven days a week from May to October. This is a great way for the younger kids to come and interact with their seniors. At the moment, the youngest bowler is 16 years old and the oldest is 93.
There is also a weekly youth program running July 4 to August 8 for ages 10 through 18. The cost for the six-week program is $50. For more information or to reserve a spot visit: pentictonlawnbowls.ca