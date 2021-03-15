A Penticton girls’ hockey team has been receiving lessons in sports and life this season from U.S. Olympic gold medallist Amanda Pelkey.
With her own professional and international seasons cancelled as a result of COVID-19, Pelkey signed on with the Penticton Minor Hockey Association and has been helping coach the U-18 girls’ squad.
She recently wrapped up her season in Penticton by bringing some of her hardware to the rink, including the gold medal she won at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, and talking about the importance of education and the opportunities that are now rolling in front of the players if they want to continue in the sport at a higher level.
“I think Amanda’s presentation gave us a lot of comfort. For me personally it was very helpful to get really honest answers from someone who was in my shoes not to long ago,” said team captain Cara Leone.
“What really resonated with me was that even if we don’t choose to be collegiate hockey players there are still options out there for us. Hearing her talk about the abundance of possibilities out there makes moving forward a little less scary.”
Her teammate and assistant captain Leigha Herman agreed: “Amanda talked a lot about what helped her get through post-secondary school. She told us things I’ve heard any times before, but it was impactful to hear them from a female close to our age who just recently went through what we are worried about.”
Besides the 2018 Olympic medal, Pelkey also won two world championships with Team USA in 2016 and 2017.
She played four seasons in the NCAA for the University of Vermont, before two campaigns with Boston in the National Women’s Hockey League.
Pelkey was set to play this season for Calgary in a new league being operated by the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.