Boasting a 16-1 record after the regular season, members of the KVR Middle School Express Grade 8 boys’ basketball team are now getting set for the playoffs next weekend.
After a bye this coming weekend, The Express are hosting the South Zone semi-final and final on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, respectively, at 5:30 p.m. each night. The winner will tip off Feb. 18 at 4 p.m., also at KVR, against the top team in the West Zone with a provincial berth on the line.
Over the past two weeks, the club has played games in Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Vernon. The stretch included the team’s only loss, which came in overtime against Rutland Middle School.
"It was a good loss for us in that it exposed some of our weaknesses and forced us to play with pressure," said coach Chris Terris.
Following the loss, the boys rebounded with two wins over teams from Kamloops.
"We left that weekend with a good sense of who we are and the things we need to work on," added coach Russ Reid.
After winning their final two league games and securing first place in the South Zone, the team headed to Vernon. Over the course of the three games at VSS, the Express displayed their composure, competitiveness and sportsmanship, winning all three games and their third tournament of the year.
"Miller Jursic and Graydon Kulak had solid weekends. We ask a lot from them at both ends of the floor. Sometimes it shows up on the scoresheet and sometimes it doesn't. But they provide us with consistent stability," noted Reid.
Tyler Hvidston and Jono Schutz were also saluted for their improved play over the past two weeks.