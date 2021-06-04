The foursome of Dwain Sandrelli, George Carswell, Bob Dickeson and Dennis Foyle were the team to beat during senior men’s action this week at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
The format saw teams use their best two net scores per hole. The winning group carded an 88.
In second place by countback with 87 points were Dave Carleton, Cary Herschmiller, Jeff Clarke and Dave Cain.
In third were Michel Perrault, Joe Beggs, Sandy McDowell and Stan Brock.
Fourth place with 86 points went to Jim Haddrell, Peter Schnurr, Glen Steinke and Gary Hollingshead.
Six players shared the deuce pot: Stu Macaulay, Barry Wicker, Glen Steinke, Cory Herschmiller, Dave Carleton and Dwain Sandrelli.