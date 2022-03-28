Seven hockey teams from around the South Okanagan faced off at provincial championships last week, but only one returned home with a banner.
Members of the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association’s U18 Tier 4 squad went 6-0 to capture gold at their championship tournament, which was staged in Summerland. The club beat Prince George 8-0 in the final. The host Summerland team went 0-4-1.
In the U15 divisions, Summerland’s female crew skated to a 0-2-1 performance in Kelowna, while the Tier 3 team from South Okanagan went 2-3-0 at its tournament in Osoyoos.
And in the U13 divisions, South Okanagan won silver in Trail after putting up a 5-1-0 record en route to a 7-3 loss in the final against Mission, Summerland’s Tier 4 squad went 1-1-3 at its event in Mission, while Penticton’s Tier 2 club went 1-2-0 in Salmon Arm.