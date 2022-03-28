Golden smiles

Members of the South Okanagan U18 Tier 4 team celebrate their win at the provincial championships last week in Summerland.

 Special to The Herald

Seven hockey teams from around the South Okanagan faced off at provincial championships last week, but only one returned home with a banner.

Members of the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association’s U18 Tier 4 squad went 6-0 to capture gold at their championship tournament, which was staged in Summerland. The club beat Prince George 8-0 in the final. The host Summerland team went 0-4-1.

In the U15 divisions, Summerland’s female crew skated to a 0-2-1 performance in Kelowna, while the Tier 3 team from South Okanagan went 2-3-0 at its tournament in Osoyoos.

And in the U13 divisions, South Okanagan won silver in Trail after putting up a 5-1-0 record en route to a 7-3 loss in the final against Mission, Summerland’s Tier 4 squad went 1-1-3 at its event in Mission, while Penticton’s Tier 2 club went 1-2-0 in Salmon Arm.

